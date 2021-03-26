Sunrise Walk for Cancer Awareness set for Saturday

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will host a Sunrise Walk for Cancer Awareness on Saturday, 27 March.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN in a statement said that registration will start from 07:00 to 08:00 at the DTS Sports Club in Olympia and participants will be required to make a donation of N$30 for the cause.

According to Hansen, participants will receive a complimentary bottle of mineral water and a lint ribbon to wear in support of cancer patients.

Meanwhile, Hansen said due to prevailing COVID-19 regulations, the traditional ‘National Cancer Walk’ has again been postponed, for the second year.