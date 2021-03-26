Capricorn, Gondwana partner to feed vulnerable communities

Food security in Namibia remains a big concern, and the need for assistance is increasing as more and more families find themselves in a desperate situation brought about by, amongst others, the Covid-19 pandemic.

Capricorn Group and the Gondwana Care Trust partnered to ensure that the MealforTwo project provides much-needed food assistance to vulnerable communities.

Capricorn Group’s donation of N$270 000 will go a long way to ensure the sustainability of this feeding programme through soup kitchens, nursing homes and school hostels in vulnerable communities in and around communities in which Gondwana operates.

The MealForTwo project was formally launched in 2017 with Bank Windhoek as one of the main sponsors of the programme, who has over the years continued to support it. Gondwana has for many years prior to 2017, donated food from their Self Sufficiency Centre in Stampriet to vulnerable communities.

“We are lucky to have a partner like the Capricorn Group. The true beneficiaries of this project are hundreds of vulnerable people in our communities,” Gondwana CEO, Gys Joubert.

For the year 2019, the project has provided over 200,000 meals through its beneficiaries (schools, soup kitchens, nursing homes, etc.)

“Gondwana’s track record and commitment to social responsibility and community support aligns with our beliefs and purpose to be a Connector of Positive Change, as we always strive to make a positive difference to the communities in which we operate. We are proud to partner with our subsidiary Bank Windhoek and the Gondwana Care Trust on this programme that will ensure food security for hundreds of vulnerable families,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

In the past, Capricorn Group has alluded to the interest in collaborating with like-minded foundations and actively engaging their stakeholders to identify and address community needs.