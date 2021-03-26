City of Windhoek, Khomas Regional Council meet to share developmental issues

The Mayor of the City of Windhoek, His Worship Dr. Job Amupanda together with his delegation met with the Khomas Regional Council during a courtesy call this week.

The purpose of the courtesy meeting was two-fold; to introduce the city councillors who took office in December 2020 and to share notes on development issues of common interests.

The City said the Khomas Region is unique compared to other regions across the country, as all its constituencies fall within the municipal boundaries, of the City.

“Therefore in this context, the two sides appreciate the mutual responsibilities they have to share in delivering services to the common constituency, hence, the need for continued consultation and integrated planning with the aim to avoid duplication efforts, misunderstanding and promote coordination and optimal use of resources,” the City added.

Furthermore both parties pledged commitment to the relationship between the two institutions under the framework of the cooperation agreement signed in November 2019.

The courtesy meeting was attended by the Governor of the Khomas Region, Hon. Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Hon.John Moonde, Chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council and constituency councillors.