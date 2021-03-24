Conduit Capital terminates negotiations with Trustco for Herboths, restructuring and Legal Shield deals

Select Page

Posted by | Mar 25, 2021 |

The cautionary that has been in place for just over a year for dealings in Trustco shares on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, was withdrawn last week Thursday, 18 March 2021. The cautionary was revoked after negotiations between Trustco Group Holdings Limited and a major sponsor, Conduit Capital, broke down when the latter terminated the process.

On 14 February, Trustco issued the first of a series of cautionaries in 2020, advising shareholders and investors that is was in negotiations to take over Constantia Risk and Insurance Holdings Ltd, partly owned by the Riskowitz Value Fund who also has substantial shareholding in Conduit Investments, the entity with whom Trustco was negotiating to conclude the Constantia deal.

In last week’s cautionary, Trustco advised that Conduit Capital, the investment arm in the Conduit stable, has terminated the negotiations between themselves and Trustco. This put Trustco basically back to square one with no material change in trading conditions, hence the reason for the revoking of the cautionary.

The result of the termination of the negotiations is that the Herborth’s transaction, the Internal Restructuring transaction and the Legal Shield Holdings transaction will not proceed. This followed after the parties reviewed the terms of disposal of the various transactions.

At the end of January this year, Trustco reported that its revenue has decreased by between 47% and 67% for the eighteen-month period ended 30 September 2020. Trutsco has last paid a dividend to its shareholders in August 2016.

Download the Trustco Integrated Financial Results for the 18-month period ended 30 September 2020.

 

