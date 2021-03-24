GOtv launches enhanced decoder notification functionality

GOtv recently launched the Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality to enhance communication with subscribers.

The EDN functionality, which launched this month, refers to a set of icons that appear on the screen containing valuable information like how many viewing days are left before a customer’s next payment is due, the latest special offers and discounts, as well as information on new content, campaigns and upcoming celebrations.

All that customers need to do to access this information is to press ‘okay’ then ‘messages’ on the menu bar before using the arrow keys to scroll through the different messages.

“At GOtv we are always striving to stay ahead of the latest innovations to give our customers the most convenient and innovative service. The Enhanced Decoder Notification is just another way we are trying to deliver on this promise,” said Roger Gertze, Managing Director of Multichoice Namibia.

GOtv continues to position itself as one of Africa’s most accessible sources of family entertainment. With the new EDN service, we ensure that our customers will have fewer interruptions during viewing.