Government encourages citizens to get vaccinated – total deaths now at 502

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has so far only vaccinated a total of 152 people since the roll-out commenced on 19 March, the Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula announced Wednesday.

“We encourage the eligible candidates who are being targeted now to go for vaccination,” he said in a daily update Wednesday evening.

According to Shangula the in the last 24hrs, 81 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, of which 51 were in the Khomas region and 30 in the Erongo region.

“Cumulatively, a total of 152 vaccine doses have been administered since the roll-out,” he added while he encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“As we know well that, the vaccine is the key preventive intervention we can apply if we are to curb the COVID-19 transmission,” he added.

To date, Namibia’s cumulative COVID-19 cases now stand at 42,864, while recoveries are pegged at 39,976 and deaths at 502.