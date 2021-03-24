First round of the ATKV Idioms Competition completed

Twelve teams representing seven schools took part in the first round of ATKV’s (“Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging” – Afrikaans Language and Culture Association) Idioms Competition, which kicked off in mid-March this year.

The participating schools were Windhoek Afrikaans Privaatskool, Edugate Academy, Privaatskool Elnatan, Danie Joubert Combined School, Kartsveld Academy, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) and Gobabis Gymnasium.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the learners representing the competing schools will challenge each other in various categories, including completing Afrikaans phrases, forming new idioms with keywords, and a rapid-fire section focusing on the idioms’ meanings. For the duration of the competition, the participants will battle it out on a knock-out-round radio programme hosted by NBC’s Hartklop FM on Wednesday afternoons, at 14:15 until the final round, which is scheduled to take place in mid-October 2021.

The ATKV’s Idioms Competition aims to promote the Afrikaans language and familiarises learners with its expressions. “We have more than 8 000 idioms and expressions in the Afrikaans language, which the learners have to memorise and use correctly during the competition,” said ATKV’s Namibian Chairperson, Leoni van Rensburg.

“All languages need to be preserved. It is the responsibility of every Namibian citizen to ensure that their language grows from strength to strength by promoting their mother tongues, especially among the youth. We are certain that the participating learners from various schools will benefit from this initiative,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

The winning school will receive a floating Bank Windhoek trophy and cash prizes. All participants will receive a certificate at the Pluimpie Gala evening hosted later during the year.

For more info, schools can contact Leoni van Rensburg on Cell: +264 81 127 1193 or send an e-mail to [email protected]