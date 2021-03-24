Telecom continues to bridge the urban-rural digital divide – Increases internet connection at Okamatapati

Telecom Namibia bridged the urban-rural digital divide with a recent donation of 10mbps connection and two computers to the Okamatapati Combined school.

The school is located in a rural community, 100 km east of Okakarara and has a total population of 835 pupils and 35 teachers.

Telecom also recently upgraded the schools 4 mbps line to 10 mbps to aid in the provision of E-Learning for disadvantaged learners.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the world has profoundly altered mode of teaching and learning, with this donation Telecom Namibia aims to bridge the digital divide by assisting the school to remain connected with key stakeholders in the education sphere, while providing a means for learners to complete learning modules online,” Telecom said.