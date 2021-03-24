Local financial firms award bursaries to seven finance students

Local firms, Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities, through the Arysteq Foundation, have joined forces to award seven bursaries to Namibian students embarking on a career in finance.

Four bursaries have been awarded to students studying towards BSc Financial Mathematics and B Accounting, at the University of Namibia. One candidate was awarded a bursary to study towards a BSc in Applied Mathematics and Statistics, at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

These bursaries will support students with the funding of tuition, textbooks and accommodation needs.

The remaining two bursaries have been awarded to two students pursuing their studies in B. Accounting at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. These bursaries comprise of a top-up amount of N$30 000 which will contribute to their existing bursaries.

The majority of the successful bursary students who have met the qualifying criteria, are female. The students are Albertinah Kadhila, Jessica Dauses, Martha Phillips, Luaryn Kamati, Simone Swartz, Fanuel Shidema and Renella Matthews.

“COVID-19 has created an uncertain outlook for the labour market and therefore has placed a threat on future employment prospects for Namibian youth,” said Purvance Heuer, Managing Director of Arysteq Asset Management.

Heuer added that despite the current economic climate, they want to support the next generation of financial specialists in realizing their dreams.

“Investing in the development of skills in our industry is not just a responsibility but also a strategic imperative of our group. Through continuous learning, training and development opportunities we are actively contributing to reducing the skills gap in Namibia”, says Bruce Hansen from Simonis Storm Securities.

The Namibia Financial Sector Strategy 2011-2021 calls for the creation of dynamic financial players who can provide support to the domestic economy. Both Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities, have positioned themselves as dynamic players in the market, delivering transformative thinking and local expertise within the financial sector. Further skills development can only benefit the industry.

Arysteq Foundation was established in 2016 by the two firms due to their shared passion and commitment to fostering the development of Namibian expertise in the financial sector.