Select Page

Rössing donates to AIDS Action’s community soup kitchen

Posted by | Mar 24, 2021 |

Rössing donates to AIDS Action’s community soup kitchen

Rössing Uranium recently donated N$8000 to the Catholic AIDS Action (CAA) Erongo Soup Kitchen in Windhoek.

Johan Coetzee, Rössing Uranium Managing Director said even though 2020 was challenging for all industries due to COVID-19, they remain committed to supporting the community.

“I am proud of all our employees and contractors for their contributions towards the project, therefore, this is indeed a testimony that we are working for Namibia,” he added.

The funds were collected from Rössing employees through the sale of cupcakes during the World AIDS Day celebrations last year to support orphans who lost their parents due to AIDS related illness.

The support was initially meant for the CAA Erongo soup kitchen but due to COVID-19 challenges the CAA decided to allocate the funds to their soup kitchen in the Khomas region.

(l-r) Lorence Hembapu, Executive Director at the Catholic AIDS Action, Queen Naiyuma, Human Resource and Administration Manager receiving a mock cheque from Glynis Labuschagne Company Secretary at Rössing Uranium.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Helping more children to read

Helping more children to read

17 May 2013

Lutherans gather in Windhoek for 500th anniversary of the Reformation

Lutherans gather in Windhoek for 500th anniversary of the Reformation

31 May 2017

Music industry records low sales

Music industry records low sales

24 February 2012

German radio head off to Germany

German radio head off to Germany

24 March 2016