Rössing donates to AIDS Action’s community soup kitchen

Rössing Uranium recently donated N$8000 to the Catholic AIDS Action (CAA) Erongo Soup Kitchen in Windhoek.

Johan Coetzee, Rössing Uranium Managing Director said even though 2020 was challenging for all industries due to COVID-19, they remain committed to supporting the community.

“I am proud of all our employees and contractors for their contributions towards the project, therefore, this is indeed a testimony that we are working for Namibia,” he added.

The funds were collected from Rössing employees through the sale of cupcakes during the World AIDS Day celebrations last year to support orphans who lost their parents due to AIDS related illness.

The support was initially meant for the CAA Erongo soup kitchen but due to COVID-19 challenges the CAA decided to allocate the funds to their soup kitchen in the Khomas region.