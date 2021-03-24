Khomas Basketball Association hosts first 3×3 amid COVID-19

The Khomas Basketball Association (KBA) held their first 3×3 tournament for the whole Khomas region, which took place at Basketball Art School (BAS) at Katutura youth centre.

The tournament was a success as many players turned up since the discipline had been put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the KBA management, Loise Negumbo the Secretary general of the league stated that she was incredibly happy to see the re-union of basketball players as well as Namibian Basketball Federation and Khomas basketball Association presidents Nigel Mubita and Anthony Auchab collaborating and working together to bring out the best out of the tournament.

“The turnout from the public as well as the players was of great importance for the revival of the sport. We had 5 male teams and 3 female teams that took part in the tournament. but we are expecting more next time we have a tournament,” she said.

“Although there as no financial assistance, Negumbo said they managed to give out medals to the winning teams (“Real MVPs” for the male category and “VLSA” for the female category), trophies for the MVPs (Mike Mukumbuta) and (Petrina Aron) as well as a price for the dunking contest winner John Tjitimuje.

“Players were excited by the return of basketball, the basketball community has players who are so dedicated to the sport, and their love basketball is what keeps the game growing and improving. It is a challenge for the association to maintain and grow the sport, We would really appreciate any form of sponsorship and support from the public sector and private sector to grow the sport.

Negumbo furthermore stated that they are expecting a KBA 5v5 tournament end of this month.

“I would like to applaud my colleagues Vilencia Binga the treasurer, Mpumelelo Hlambangana the sports development officer, our competition director Michael Mabuku as well as the marketing director under the leadership of our president in playing an important role to ensure the success of the tournament.”

Speaking with the media the KBA president stated that it is good for basketball to be back after the break, and he was happy to see the players dedication.

“It was a good turnout given the fact that Covid-19 ravaged everything and left us with no choice. Players were eager to play basketball and they were also excited. Although our finances are tough, but we are still managing. It was great to see NBF and KBA working together to build up this competition, it brought the togetherness of basketball in Namibia.”

“It would really be helpful to get funding from anyone who is willing to sponsor us. People are in love with this game and these players are much dedicated, even players with 40 years and above also took part in the tournament. The vetarn players are setting high standards for their juniors which is amazing,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the players, dunk contest winner John Tjitimuje said:, “All in all I feel the tournament was a success even with the COVID-19 regulations in place Basketball being back is overly exciting cos it has been on pause for such a very long time and we as basketball players have been anticipating the start and it was very exciting to have a tournament like this. Winning the dunk contest was quite a hype for me and it was fun to be in it and to see the reaction from the crowed was fun and exciting. I must say it was not your ordinary dunk contest because I was going up against competition like Allan, we all know he has a lot of those dunk contest titles under his belt and it was fun. We look forward to more tournaments like this be it 3v3 or 5v5 we are just excited that basketball is back in general as a basketball community.”