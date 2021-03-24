Legal Shield awards bursaries to law students

Trustco Insurance, through its Legal Shield product, has devoted itself to support two University of Namibia Law students for the 2021 academic year.

The students will receive financial support as well as an opportunity to conduct their Work Integrated Learning at Trustco Insurance upon graduation.

This year’s recipients, Mayemo Abigail Namakaliza and Doreen Lyomba, will each be awarded Legal Shield bursaries amounting to N$30 000. They underwent a vigorous selection process that considered an array of criteria as well as personal attributes. The financial assistance will enable them to focus on their studies rather than the financial hardships encountered when pursuing a higher education qualification.

Upon completion of their studies, the two recipients will be granted the opportunity of employment at Trustco Insurance, where they will each receive valuable practical experience in the legal working environment. This will equip them for the future by enhancing their confidence in executing tasks.

The bursaries awards were handed over by Trustco Insurance’s Head of Claims, Kevin Anderson, who placed great emphasis on the fulfilment of social responsibilities.

“It is indeed a proud moment for us as Legal Shield to change the lives of our future law makers. This long tradition of investing into our youth is not merely a financial investment, but a moral obligation to make our society a better place through our social investment initiatives,” Anderson said.

Trustco Insurance will continue to assist law students annually by means of bursaries and employment opportunities. To date, a total of 46 bursary recipients have benefited from the financial assistance provided through the Legal Shield Bursary initiative.

The initiative has awarded in excess of N$1.1 million to numerous students since 2002.