Cinemaverse to stage three local short films

Goethe Institut’s Cinemaverse will on Wednesday 7 April, 19h00 screen the three short films that were produced in 2020 under the Goethe Stage project and supported by the Namibia Film Commission.

All films were made by local producers and have a local cast. The public screening with a free entrance at the Goethe-Institut Namibia has a limited number of seats in accordance with the COVID regulations and includes popcorn.

Directors of the short films will be at the event for a Q&A session with the public. In no particular order, the films are: ‘Sacred Places’ by Lloyd Winini, a film about five friends who find themselves lost in the never-ending tunnels of the Chinhoyi caves before the situation is complicated by inexplicable events and their true colours begins to show.

‘Mukumo’ by Namafu Amutse follows a queer boy navigating bullying by peers and judgement from his father takes a stand and ‘The Game’ by Jenny Kandenge which follows Ndanki and Nico who find themselves locked in a room with two strangers and the only escape is playing the game.

Cinemaverse is a project by the Goethe-Institut Namibia that hosts the screenings of arthouse films from Namibia and abroad. The goal is to expose the local films scene to the arthouse format and hopefully inspire local filmmakers.