US Biden Harris administration recommits to Namibia partnership

Independence congratulatory statement by Jessica Long, U.S. Deputy Ambassador to Namibia.

On behalf of the Embassy and the people of the United States, I would like to congratulate all Namibians as you celebrate the 31st anniversary of Namibia’s independence.

The United States values its strong partnership with Namibia over the past 31 years. Together we have confronted challenge after challenge, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the HIV epidemic, climate change, the exploitation of Namibia’s wildlife, and the list goes on.

On this day we celebrate our successes together and recommit ourselves to the challenges that await us going forward.

We have already seen real success together combatting wildlife and human trafficking, increasing mutually beneficial trade and investment, and working toward HIV epidemic control.

The Biden-Harris Administration is firmly committed to strengthening cooperation on global health and global health security. Our health partnership over the last 17 years has delivered results in the fight against HIV and COVID-19.

We look forward to continuing to strengthen our strong bilateral partnership based on our shared commitment to democratic values.

Best wishes to all of you as you celebrate this special day!