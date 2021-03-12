Breweries provides 340 cases of Windhoek Lager to Namibian diplomatic missions ahed of Independence Celebrations

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated 340 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, in contribution to the upcoming 31st Independence celebration activities of Namibian diplomatic missions abroad.

The Windhoek Lager consignment, valued at close to N$100,000 will be dispatched to the diplomatic missions of Namibia across the globe in celebration of the country’s 31st Independence celebrations, officially commemorated on 21 March.

“I am extremely honoured to be able to hand over this token of appreciation to our fellow Namibians and Embassies abroad in appreciation for their valued support, hard work and dedication in representing the interests of Namibia, but also preserving the rights of Namibian citizens across the globe,” Managing Director of NBL, Marco Wenk, said.

Wenk added they regard Windhoek Lager as a perfect ambassador as it not only carries the spirit of Namibia but also the name of the capital city.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the government, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation’s Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah congratulated NBL for the extensive footprint they have secured so far in the world and for promoting the country so widely on the globe.