EIF launches Sustainable Development Awards- Nominations now open

The Sustainable Development Advisory Council, in cooperation with the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) will host the third edition of the Sustainable Development Awards on 21 May.

The awards will recognise and reward the contributions of outstanding individuals and institutions in the field of sustainable development.

This year the awards target the private sector and SMEs, community level natural resource management and utilization initiatives, research and development, youth action for sustainable development, pioneering journalism in the field of sustainable development, green banks, school in action for sustainable development, women in action for sustainable development, thought leadership and the ministerial award.

All individuals, organisations, businesses, companies and community groups are invited to submit applications within respective categories. Self-nominations and third-party nominations will be considered. Entries may be submitted for programmes or projects implemented during last 2 years starting January 2019.

“We therefore invite citizens nationwide to join us in the search of companies, local authorities, civil society organisations, youth, media practitioners, and individuals that have demonstrated and promoted sustainable and responsible development,” EIF CEO, Benedict Libanda, said.

Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism unveiled the theme for this year’s award ‘Accelerating the green economy transformation as we recover from COVID-19’.

“We remain cognizant about the challenges bestowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the devastating impact it has had on the Namibian economy but has simultaneously provided an opportunity for us to rethink the country’s approach to economic growth and socio-economic development,” Shifeta said.

The Sustainable Development Awards was first held in 2015 and was based on a joint idea of the Sustainable Development Advisory Council and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia. It was planned to be hosted every two years and a subsequent second edition of the awards was held in 2017. The third edition of the awards was however delayed for a number of reasons but will now be held in May 2021.

The ceremony is made possible through esteemed sponsorship by Agricultural Bank of Namibia, First national Bank of Namibia, Namibia Wildlife Resorts and BDO Namibia who will serve as the official auditors of the awards.

The deadline for entries closes on Friday, 16 April 2021 at 13:00 PM. And hence all applicants are urged to submit their applications early as possible to avoid disappointment. For more information on application process and categories, visit the EIF website.