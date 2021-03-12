Namibia to face Uganda in international cricket series in April

The cricket national team, ‘the Eagles’ will face Uganda in a T20 and a 50 over Castle Lite Series in Windhoek from 2 to 9 April, Cricket Namibia (CN) announced Friday.

The Eagles have been actively playing club cricket and the upcoming series is a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming tournaments in July, August, September and eventually the T20 World Cup in October, CN CEO Johan Muller said.

“CN is glad to announce the return of international cricket on home soil. Sport has slowly been returning all over the world. Through the implementation of COVID-19 regulations, tours and tournaments will again be able to continue,” he said.

According to head coach Pierre de Bruyn, Namibia has not had any international matches since last year February when they played against Ireland Wolves.

“We are very excited to welcome the Uganda team for a short tour. The players trained very hard during the lockdown period and this is a fantastic opportunity to show off their skills,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cricket Association CEO, Martin Ondeko said the COVID-19 situation has greatly affected everyone and sport has not been spared.

“We are glad that we are on course to finally return to international after more than a year. We are excited about the prospect to play an ODI nation in Namibia. Special gratitude goes to CN for accepting to host Uganda and I believe both nations will benefit from this engagement,” he said.

The fixtures for the tour will be announced on 25 March while the Namibian squad will be announced on 29 March, CN said.