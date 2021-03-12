Gengoib conveys condolences following the death of Tanzania’s Magufuli

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob conveyed sincere condolences to the family and the people of Tanzania, following the passing away of the country’s president, John Magufuli.

The president on Thursday said Tanzania has lost a patriot and Namibia lost a ‘dear brother’, adding that Africa has lost one of its sons and pan Africanist.

The Tanzanian President died of heart disease at the age of 61, the country’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Wednesday.