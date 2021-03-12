National Hockey teams set to participate in the 2021 FIH Africa Indoor World Cup qualifier next month

The MTC Namibia Hockey Union, Men and Women Indoor National teams are set to travel to South Africa, Durban to participate in the 2021 Federal International Hockey (FIH) Africa Indoor World Cup Qualifier, which is scheduled to take place between 15 – 18 April.

Paying a courtesy call at MTC today, President of Namibia Hockey Union, Marc Nel said that the teams travelling plans to South Africa are part of the greater preparations with the aim to have Namibia

qualifies for the World Indoor Cup.

“The World Cup will take place in 2022, Antwerp in Belgium, and in order for us to secure our spot there, we must put on our best show- during the qualifiers. Our drive is to fly the Namibian flag high, whilst, concurrently give millage to MTC as our sponsor, so like any other games, we are taking this very seriously.”

John Ekongo, MTC’s Manager for Sponsorship and Communications placed emphasis on inclusivity within the sport fraternity, saying that Namibian sport can only grow if the country embraces a

unison, and without discrimination spirit.

“Sport is a unifier, and we would like to see an uphold of inclusivity, unison, and true representation of diversity to that effect. Any talented Namibian who possesses the quality to contribute to a game and help put the Namibian flag high, regardless of his or her social background, race, or tribe, must be accorded an equal opportunity to do so.”

This emphasis Ekongo, can only happen if the federation ensure that it has development programs and systems to identify talent in place. “Our stance has always been growth and development – and we shall work hand in hand with the Federation to achieve the goals we have agreed collectively as part of our agreement”.

“As a proud sponsor of the Namibia Hockey team, we wish you nothing but the best. The task now lies ahead for you to qualify and make Namibia proud.”

The countries participating at the qualifiers are Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia.