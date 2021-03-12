Capricorn Group continues with initiative to impact learner’s representative committees

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Capricorn Group has stayed on track with its educational initiative to empower school learners by carrying out intensive leadership workshops for Learner’s Representative Committees (LRCs) across high schools in Windhoek.

The group showed its commitment through its partnership with Capacity Trust, a Human Resources and Industrial Psychology Consultancy, last week, when the 6th and final workshop was conducted.

The programme, themed ‘Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders Today’, was launched last year but endured several impediments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the academic year of 2021, the yearly initiative impacts over 120 Learner Representative Council (LRC) members from six high schools.

The programme has reached out to Concordia Secondary School, Hage G. Geingob High School, A. Shipena Secondary School, Acacia High School, Windhoek High School and Eros Girls School.

According to the group, during the short workshops, the learners completed psychometric tests, allowing them to further develop their conflict management, communication, change management and leadership skills.

“Carrying out a programme of this nature at different schools can take up to 5-hours per school. Using the Jung Type Indicator, the participants’ personality type is assessed, and structured feedback is provided around their individual types and how this impacts their ability to lead, communicate, and solve problems individually and as a team,” they explained.

Over and above that, activities were then carried out to build on strengths and improve weaknesses were need be. “The results are phenomenal, producing improved self-awareness, self-management, and interpersonal management.”

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs said Capricorn Group has been sponsoring ‘Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders Today’ for 3 years, “impacting 360 LRCs in 12 schools in Windhoek”.

She added that the project is expected to expand to schools in remote areas of the country later in the year.

“We are truly proud to be a part of the development of these young leaders in partnership with Capacity Trust and will continue to be a Connector of Positive Change through active involvement in educational development,” said Horn.