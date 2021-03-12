Sinopharm vaccines from China arrive – Vaccinations to commence this week says minister

The first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government were delivered by Zimbabwe’s national airline, Air Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The donation was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah alongside other dignitaries.

“This donation is set to give a chance for our tourism industry and economy to recover,” she said while thanking China for the donation as well as Zimbabwe for the assistance in delivering the vaccines.

The Chinese ambassador to Namibia said Zhang Yiming at the event said, the arrival of the vaccines is a milestone in the course of Namibia’s fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said the vaccination roll-out locally will be conducted in phases.

The country will target frontline health care workers, community health workers, persons who are between 18 to 59 years, during the phase, he said.

Furthermore, priority during the first phase will also cover persons in close settings and those operating cross-border transportation, employees at points of entry, police officers, journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, mining and fishery sector employees, religious and traditional leaders, people with disability, minorities and refugees, he said.

The period of vaccination under Phase I commences concurrently on 19 March to 16 April in the selected districts of the Khomas and Erongo regions.