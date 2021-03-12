Letshego wins PMR award for leading micro-financing

Letshego Bank Namibia received a PMR Diamond award for being the leading Micro Financial Service Provider in Namibia at a recent awards ceremony which took place in Windhoek.

Commenting on the award, Letshego CEO Ester Kali said they are delighted to be recognized locally by the Namibian business community as a Micro Financial Service Provider.

“This achievement is testimony to the great steps that we have made as a bank. We would like to thank our stakeholders for the positive feedback and congratulatory messages on the work we perform to grow our portfolio in a balanced and responsible manner. This indeed encourages us to continue our hunt to grow our portfolio responsibly with our customer journey digitization efforts that are underway,” Kali said.

The Letshego Group is a proudly African multinational organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to emerging consumers across 11 Sub Saharan Markets.

With a staff compliment of over 150 in Namibia, Letshego Bank is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services. In 2020, Letshego Namibia celebrates more than twenty-two years of supporting Namibian communities, progressing towards its vision to be a world-class retail financial services organisation.

Letshego has been awarded the Diamond PMR since 2017.