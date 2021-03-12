Select Page

Letshego wins PMR award for leading micro-financing

Posted by | Mar 17, 2021 |

Letshego wins PMR award for leading micro-financing

Letshego Bank Namibia received a PMR Diamond award for being the leading Micro Financial Service Provider in Namibia at a recent awards ceremony which took place in Windhoek.

Commenting on the award, Letshego CEO Ester Kali said they are delighted to be recognized locally by the Namibian business community as a Micro Financial Service Provider.

“This achievement is testimony to the great steps that we have made as a bank. We would like to thank our stakeholders for the positive feedback and congratulatory messages on the work we perform to grow our portfolio in a balanced and responsible manner. This indeed encourages us to continue our hunt to grow our portfolio responsibly with our customer journey digitization efforts that are underway,” Kali said.

The Letshego Group is a proudly African multinational organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to emerging consumers across 11 Sub Saharan Markets.

With a staff compliment of over 150 in Namibia, Letshego Bank is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services. In 2020, Letshego Namibia celebrates more than twenty-two years of supporting Namibian communities, progressing towards its vision to be a world-class retail financial services organisation.

Letshego has been awarded the Diamond PMR since 2017.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Coastal SME community get on-the-go retail banking services

Coastal SME community get on-the-go retail banking services

23 June 2017

Retailers’ transactions valued at US$34 trillion

Retailers’ transactions valued at US$34 trillion

8 July 2016

Town Square renovations nearing completion

Town Square renovations nearing completion

15 April 2016

Windhoek Schlachterei says products clear of Listeriosis

Windhoek Schlachterei says products clear of Listeriosis

14 March 2018