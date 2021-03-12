Select Page

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

Posted by | Mar 17, 2021 |

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

A derailment which occurred at the TransNamib Swakopmund Train Station on Tuesday 16 March at approximately 13h30, resulted in the death of a TransNamib staff member.

TransNamib confirmed their infrastructure and rolling stock which include four locomotives and more than 25 wagons, which include empty fuel and containerized wagons, have been immensely damaged but no harmful or hazardous goods were being transported at the time of the accident.

“The company immediately initiated its emergency procedures. In compliance with company protocols an investigation into the cause of the derailment will be initiated to determine the root cause of the accident,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

NovaNam fishing turns 27

NovaNam fishing turns 27

8 May 2017

San community gets N$1 million boost from German Government

San community gets N$1 million boost from German Government

1 April 2019

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

15 January 2018

National Theatre to stage ‘Rehearsing Mwange/Becker’

National Theatre to stage ‘Rehearsing Mwange/Becker’

8 August 2019