Praise poet Mwinga to grace storytelling evening at NTN

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) will present a storytelling evening on 25 March at 18:30. The event will be graced by performer and praise poet, Francis Mwinga.

The virtual and physically attending audiences can look forward to an evening of praise poetry and song echoing the value systems and customs of maSubiya.

Francis Mwinga is a performer and praise poet based in Katima Mulilo and has previously worked as a Literacy Promoter and served in the Namibian Police Force until his retirement. He was mentored by his grandmother, who saw his growing interest in traditional stories from an early age and his training continued under Kuyengwa Sipopa in Zambia where he was trained in siLozi oral traditions.

When he returned to Namibia, his uncle, who was a senior headman witnessed his talent and promoted it in the community. His uncle also taught Mwinga Subiya poetry grounded in spirituality, the environment and communal systems, therefore, since 2004, Mwinga has been entrusted as the praise singer for Chief Liswani III for significant Subiya cultural occasions.

The event will be live-streamed on the NTN’s Facebook page @nationaltheatreofnamibia and limited physical seating is also available, and seats can be booked by emailing at [email protected] by 18 March the latest.

NTN is also organising a meet and greet session for artists and the public to meet Mwinga on 24 March at 15:00. Therefore people wishing to attend this meet and greet session should reserve their spot by emailing [email protected] by 23 March at 15:00.

 

