Nyambe out of upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea

NFA- Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe has confirmed that he will miss Namibia’s upcoming international due to watertight COVID-19 Regulations in the United Kingdom, according to the NFA website.

Namibia is preparing to host Guinea at home on 28 March in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group A final match.

“I won’t be coming this month for the qualifiers. The club won’t be releasing me due to COVID-19 reasons as Namibia is on the red list and I will have to isolate when I return back to the UK,” said Nyambe.

Making peace with that fact, a gutted Nyambe still believes the team can do the job.

“We have the team to do the job. I can’t contribute now but the lads are good enough to do it. We have the players to do,” he added.

Mali, who moved to 13 points, have already sealed their place at the continental showpiece tournament, leaving Guinea (8) and Namibia (6) to fight for the second qualifier from Group A, pending the CAF decision on Chad.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) still have to confirm their decision to suspension Chad from the qualifiers which makes will mean the Brave Warriors will not visit Chad on 24 March.

Coach Bobby Samaria will now have to do without the workaholic Nyambe.

“We received the letter from his club and we have to accept it and move on. We would have loved to have him but we need to understand and be prepared for anything these days and times. We will await more feedback from the clubs of the foreign based players and plan accordingly”, says Samaria.

Players for consideration are: Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Ndisiro Kamaijanda.

Defenders: Tiberius Lombard, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Amazing Kandjii, Vitapi Ngaruka, Aprocius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira.

Midfielders: Deon Hotto, Wangu Gome, Dynamo Fredericks, Aubrey Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Manfred Starke, Steven Damaseb.

Forwards: Peter Shalulile, Derl Goagoseb, Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka, Salomon Omseb.