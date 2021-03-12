Select Page

Meatco appoints short-term board members

Posted by | Mar 16, 2021 |

Meatco appoints short-term board members

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco)’s Board of Directors has appointed Shiwana Ndeunyema, Fanuel Tjivau and Kishi Shakumu as co-opted members of the Board, effective 01 March 2021 to 28 February 2022.

The three co-opted members were appointed on the basis of their expertise and will join the rest of the Meatco Board Team as per their mandate. They will however, not have any voting rights.

They were appointed according to Section (15) of the Meat Corporation of Namibia Act, Act 1 of 2001, which allows the Board to, at at any time, co-opt not more than three persons, who in its opinion have appropriate knowledge and experience, to serve in an advisory capacity on the Board.

The co-opted board members come with a wealth of experience in Human Resources and organisational development, Law, Corporate Governance and Accountancy.

Tjivau is a Chartered Accounted and former CEO of Total Namibia while Ndeunyema is currently the Executive Business Strategy at Namcor and a renowned organisational development Consultant. Shakumu is a seasoned Lawyer at Kishi Shakumu & Co as well as a former Co-opted Member of the Meatco Board, having served from 2017 to 2020.

Meatco Co-opted Board Member, Fanuel Tjivau.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Poiyah Media continues to absorb interns – Close to forty interns welcomed since inception

Poiyah Media continues to absorb interns – Close to forty interns welcomed since inception

27 October 2020

Sarel van Zyl appointed as Bankers Association Chair

Sarel van Zyl appointed as Bankers Association Chair

28 June 2019

O&L’s future selected

O&L’s future selected

6 February 2015

Here’s the corporate straight jacket, see if it fits

Here’s the corporate straight jacket, see if it fits

8 February 2018