Meatco appoints short-term board members

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco)’s Board of Directors has appointed Shiwana Ndeunyema, Fanuel Tjivau and Kishi Shakumu as co-opted members of the Board, effective 01 March 2021 to 28 February 2022.

The three co-opted members were appointed on the basis of their expertise and will join the rest of the Meatco Board Team as per their mandate. They will however, not have any voting rights.

They were appointed according to Section (15) of the Meat Corporation of Namibia Act, Act 1 of 2001, which allows the Board to, at at any time, co-opt not more than three persons, who in its opinion have appropriate knowledge and experience, to serve in an advisory capacity on the Board.

The co-opted board members come with a wealth of experience in Human Resources and organisational development, Law, Corporate Governance and Accountancy.

Tjivau is a Chartered Accounted and former CEO of Total Namibia while Ndeunyema is currently the Executive Business Strategy at Namcor and a renowned organisational development Consultant. Shakumu is a seasoned Lawyer at Kishi Shakumu & Co as well as a former Co-opted Member of the Meatco Board, having served from 2017 to 2020.