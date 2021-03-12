Europe doubles support to COVAX facility

#TeamEurope is one of the lead supporters of COVAX facility with over €2.2. billion funding to date, including €1 billion form the European Union (€400 million in grants and €600 million in loans from the European Investment Bank) and €900 million from Germany.

This contribution will help secure 1.3 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines for 92 low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021. This support helps to develop a diversified portfolio of vaccines, negotiated with different suppliers, and covering different scientific technologies, delivery times and prices.

“With this new financial boost we want to make sure vaccines are soon delivered to low and middle-income countries. Because we will only be safe if the whole world is safe.” said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 virtual leaders’ meeting held on 19 February 2021.

Millions of Coronavirus shots from the Global COVAX Scheme arrived in several African countries during the past month. As more doses will continue to be delivered, a crucial task will be to ensure the rapid deployment of vaccines and associated supplies /equipment in the right condition, the right quantities at the right place.

In this regard, the European Union has announced €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the roll-out of vaccination campaigns in Africa.

The ultimate goal is to contribute to the target set by the Africa Centres of Disease Control of vaccinating 60 % of the population on the continent.

“Covid-19 disrupted and seriously impacted Namibia’s social and economic situation, like in so many other countries. Apart from immediate interventions to curb the spreading of the virus, such as vaccination, durable post-Covid recovery strategies and plans are important and urgent,” said European Union Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila.