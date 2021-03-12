Trustco wins PMR award for best governance

Trustco Group Holdings scooped the Golden Arrow PMR Africa award in the category for achievers rated on their contribution to the economic growth and development in Namibia.

The Golden Arrow PMR Africa award for Leaders and Achievers is rated on the performance of companies demonstrating exceptional managerial and corporate governance qualities in Namibia, as well as doing the most for job creation.

The award is based on a survey rated by a random national sample of 160 respondents consisting of CEOs, MDs and business owners, company directors/managers and senior government officials based in Namibia. Through these awards PMR Africa acknowledges contributions, initiatives, strategies, effort and hard work of all the nominated corporates in Namibia.

Trustco Group Holdings in the previous year, 2019, also scooped a Golden Arrow award for most Innovative Companies /Institutions in Namibia, while in 2018 it placed first, receiving a Diamond Arrow award for the most Innovative Company / Institution in Namibia.

“With all the structural changes, innovative ideas and our pro-active tactics we had to apply to manoeuvre through 2020, this award is very special to us. The management and staff of Trustco Group can pride itself in how we all managed to achieve success once again. Kudos to our clients who equally add the value that we define ourselves through,” head of communications at Trustco, Neville Basson, said.