City of Windhoek, UNAM work on a research-based municipal governance system

A working group consisting of the City of Windhoek and University of Namibian (UNAM) senior officials meet last week to operationalise a cooperation agreement signed between the two institutions in July 2020.

In the agreement, the two institutions agreed to cooperate in the areas of practical training for students, exchange of secondment of personnel, program development and capacity building, joint research and development as well as, academic and research information dissemination.

The two institutions have since formulated a high-level thematic Action Plan responding to the broader areas of agreed cooperation, namely, Industry Focused Knowledge Creation and Skills Development and Research based Governance and Service Delivery as well as Strategic Planning and Policy Development.

At the meet Professor Anicia Peters, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development emphasized on the importance of digitization in improving service delivery.

The Mayor, Dr. Job Amupanda stressed on the critical role the UNAM has to play in national development, being centres of evidence base research that will provide scientific solutions, which can assist the City to address the current socio-economic challenges.

“We are working towards a research based municipal governance system that will ultimately lead to improved service delivery and thus, this cooperation is expected to help us to realize this goal,” he added.