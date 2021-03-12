Jaguar Classic reveals E-TYPE 60 collection

Jaguar Classic has unveiled its first matched pair of E-type 60 Collection cars, and revealed full specification details for the 12 expertly restored and sympathetically uprated 3.8-litre E-types built to celebrate 60 years of the iconic sports car.

The E-type made its world debut in Geneva, Switzerland on 15 March 1961. The public reaction to the lone coupé available for test drives was so strong that Jaguar rushed a second E-type, a roadster, from Coventry to Geneva overnight.

Six decades later, the E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to these two legendary cars: The Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupé ‘9600 HP’, driven ‘flat out’ by Bob Berry to make the launch itself, and the British Racing Green roadster ’77 RW’, driven by Norman Dewis who was told to ‘drop everything’ to get to Geneva the next day.

The E-type 60 Collection cars, which are sold as a pair (one E-type 60 Edition coupé, one E-type 60 Edition roadster) are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green paint colours respectively. These colour formulations are inspired by the original 1961 colours and won’t be used on any other Jaguar.

The cars also feature a range of unique E-type 60 design elements developed in conjunction with Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director; subtle enhancements for improved usability and driveability including a five-speed manual gearbox and enhanced cooling; plus the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The most distinctive visual highlight for each of the specially produced cars is an engraving by artist and designer King Nerd on the centre console of each car, recalling the drive routes from Coventry to Geneva of those original cars. Each piece of art takes more than 100 hours to create by hand, in consultation with the owner.

Dan Pink, Director, Jaguar Classic, said: “Sixty years after its unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961, the talented team at Jaguar Classic are releasing the ultimate birthday present to the E-type: The E-type 60 Collection. The attention to detail demonstrates how this project has been a labour of love for our designers, engineers, craftspeople and partners. Exquisite detailing combined with enhanced usability ensure these E-types will be coveted and enjoyed for decades to come by their discerning owners, starting with a once-in-a-lifetime Coventry to Geneva pilgrimage for our six customers and their guests in Summer 2022.”

Restored and refined by the experts at Jaguar Classic in Coventry, the E-type 60 Collection cars combine flawless quality and exceptional engineering know-how.

The most significant mechanical upgrade is a specially-developed five-speed manual gearbox which features synchromesh on all ratios, helical cut gears and a reinforced cast aluminium casing for enhanced reliability and greater durability as well as closer gear ratios and smoother changes.

The 265bhp 3.8-litre six-cylinder XK engine benefits from an authentic 1961-style alloy radiator, with electric cooling fan and electronic ignition for everyday usability, as well as a polished stainless steel exhaust system. This new exhaust system is dimensionally identical to the standard mild steel system but produces a slightly deeper tone and offers greater longevity.

The highlight of the visual enhancements is a unique piece of metal engraving created by prominent artist and world-leading engraver, King Nerd. Johnny ‘King Nerd’ Dowell has inscribed the stainless steel centre consoles of the 12 cars with a bespoke etching relevant to each E-type 60 Edition.

Each Smooth Black leather-trimmed coupé features a stylised route map plotting the key locations along the route taken by Bob Berry, with an overhead sketch of the

E-type and the words, ‘I thought you’d never get here’, recalling the reaction of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons to Bob’s arrival just minutes before the unveiling.

For the six Suede Green leather-trimmed roadsters, the engraving tracks the route taken by Dewis on his last-minute drive to Switzerland, with a sketch of the car and another Lyons’ quote – this time his instructions to Norman: ‘Drop everything and bring the open top E-type over.’

Johnny Dowell, artist and designer ‘King Nerd’, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to design and engrave the stories of two epic drives by two Jaguar legends in these iconic and special cars. A permanent reminder of the anniversary, everywhere these E-types go, the memory of Bob Berry and Norman Dewis will travel with them.”

In addition to the centre console, the bonnet badge, clock face within the tachometer, fuel cap and chassis plate are all finished with a commemorative E-type 60 logo created by Jaguar Design, featuring the years ‘1961-2021’. A light beech-rimmed steering wheel, as fitted to 1961 cars, features a 24-carat gold horn push.

Every car is supplied with a tailor-made E-type 60 car cover, tool roll and jack storage bags to complete the enhancements and exemplify the attention to detail lavished on each vehicle.

In 2022, the six customers and their guests will take part in the ultimate E-type pilgrimage; a Coventry-to-Geneva drive experience with their cars to create their own E-type memories, enjoying breath-taking scenery, epic roads – including iconic Alpine passes – exclusive stays and fine cuisine throughout the trip.