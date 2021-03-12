Annual heart health fundraiser scheduled for April – Stakeholders invited to take part

The Namibia Heart Foundation(NHF), sponsored by Capricorn Group, is inviting all stakeholders to be a part of an annual Heart Health Fundraiser event scheduled to take place on 9 April.

The event is designed to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women and empower women to take charge of their heart health.

“We must recognise the vital importance of decreasing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in women. There is a need to promote increased awareness and education on symptoms of heart disease in women, including a public awareness initiative to establish best practices for identifying and treating cardiovascular incidents in women,” Gerhard De Koe, Founder of NHF.

The Foundation NHF was explicitly established in March 2019 to educate Namibians on diverse heart-related illnesses and complement the good work of those who have dedicated their hard work towards creating awareness of heart diseases and their associated risks. With volunteers around the country, the foundation aims to create an inclusive, safe and empowered community for individuals suffering from cardiac diseases and strokes by assisting, guiding and supporting them and their families.

“Heart diseases affect our colleagues, customers, families and communities, and therefore Capricorn Group is proud to be a partner of the Namibia Heart Foundation. We encourage all stakeholders to support the work of the Namibia Heart Foundation by being a part of this event. Their deep commitment to making a meaningful health impact in the communities we serve is commendable, and we are happy to sponsor the annual Heart Health Fundraiser event to combat heart disease in women.” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

The Heart Health Fundraiser event, which will take place at 10am on Friday, 9 April at Hilton Hotel Windhoek, will see all attendees wearing red, symbolic of the foundation’s broader commitment to helping people on their path to better health.