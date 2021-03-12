Select Page

Cattle marketing decreases by 47% in 2020

Posted by | Mar 15, 2021 |

Cattle marketing decreases by 47% in 2020

Post drought effects had a negative impact on the livestock sector during 2020, as a 46,97% decrease was witnessed in the total marketing of cattle during the year.

According to the Meat Board of Namibia, cattle marketing decreased from 467,418 cattle in 2019 to 247 893 cattle in 2020. This drastic decrease was mainly the result of a drive by producers towards re-stocking after the drought.

The Meat Board said the Katima Mulilo Export Abattoir became operational during 2020 after support from Government and the Meat Board and registered a slaughter of 115 cattle (excluding test slaughtering) during the year.

Meanwhile the Oshakati Abattoir will soon resume slaughter activities. Meatco continues to operate mobile slaughtering in Kavango West and registered an increase of 41,84% during 2020 with a kill of 1 661 heads.

Given the shortage of marketable animals, there was a surge in the price of weaners which continued until the end of the year. Namibian weaner prices averaged N$35.02/kg which compares favourably to the South African weaner price average of N$32.27/kg.

On the other hand, the Namibian B2 carcass price was more generally stable during 2020, contrary to an expected increase averaging N$45.50/kg compared to N$45.35/kg in 2019.

“A reduction in beef demand due to economic effects of COVID-19 took its toll on both local and international fronts,” the Meat Board said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Compion visits Champion

Compion visits Champion

29 August 2014

Agricultural Outlook Conference scheduled for next week – Farmers and stakeholders to deliberate strategies on rebuilding after the drought

Agricultural Outlook Conference scheduled for next week – Farmers and stakeholders to deliberate strategies on rebuilding after the drought

30 September 2019

Swakara growing steadily

Swakara growing steadily

18 January 2013

Ready for agriculture revival

Ready for agriculture revival

15 April 2016