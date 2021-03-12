Select Page

Mar 12, 2021

Meatco engages Zamco to map the way forward in making the Katima Mulilo Abattoir operational

Meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco late last month met with the Zambezi Meat Corporation (Zamco) leadership to map the way forward in making the Katima Mulilo Abattoir operational.

Zamco, since becoming the official operator of the Katima Mulilo abattoir, requested Meatco, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, to operationalise cabinet directives of 22 July 2020 requesting Meatco to operate the government-owned abattoirs.

“There is a huge outcry from producers who want to market their cattle,” said Alfred Chilinda, the Zamco chairperson.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform signed lease agreements with Zamco to operate the Katima Mulilo and Kiat (Oshakati) abattoirs.

Cabinet, in its decision No: 4th/17.03.20/004, directed the ministry to facilitate the process for Meatco to enter cooperation agreements with operators of state-owned abattoirs and meat processing facilities in the northern communal areas, (Zamco and Kiat) to provide technical support to the operators for a period that the parties may agree upon.

Farmers in most northern communal areas could not market their cattle regularly since 2015.

 

