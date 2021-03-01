Government of Japan inks grand contract with two local schools

The Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, Harada Hideaki signed grant contracts, with Bet-el Primary School, worth N$803,087 and M.H Greeff Primary School, worth N$1,009,101 this week on 9 March.

The grant contracts in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed to help build new classrooms in respective schools to alleviate teaching and learning environment stress at M.H. Greeff Primary School and to abolish the platoon system at Bet-el Primary School.

Hideaki said they are committed to quality education in Namibia as they experienced the importance of education during their exercise of nation building as well as economic development.

“Working collaboratively with our Namibian counterparts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community,” he added.

George Kandetu, Principal of M.H. Greef Primary School said they are grateful to the Government and people of Japan for this gesture as they can finally provide a safe learning environment to the learners and teachers who are exposed to asbestos in their classrooms built in the 1970s.

Johanna De Koker, Principal of Bet-el Primary School said they are happy that they will be able to abolish platoon system and provide their learners with a conducive learning environment.“We have been applying for the GGP for many years and I am very happy to have finally been granted the GGP for the sake of our learners,” she added.

Acting Director, Education Arts and Culture, Khomas Regional Directorate, Paulus Lewin said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic difficulties faced by the parents and guardians, many learners are seeking transfer form private schools to public schools in the Khomas Region and it has been difficult to accommodate many of them this year.

“Therefore this gesture from the Government of Japan is very important and our Region has benefited from the GGP the most and we appreciate the strong friendship build with the Government and the people of Japan,”he concluded.