Beach volleyball tourney set for weekend

The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) will host the 2021 Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Open Beach Volleyball Championship on Saturday, 13 March 2021, at the Mole Beach, Swakopmund.

With COVID-19 regulations in place, the tournament will cater for the young and old as there will be categories for Senior Men and Women, Youth under 17’s, Social Pairs, and Four-a-side Social Mixed teams.

The open championship aims to encourage olleyball players from other regions to take part. “The NVF would like to thank Bank Windhoek for its continued support over the years,” said NVF’s Director of Beach Volleyball, James Verrinder.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said that the Bank is proud to be associated with the Namibia Volleyball Federation.

“All the best to the participants and they are reminded to keep in adherence to COVID-19 regulations during the tournament,” she added.

Meanwhile, the registration deadline is Thursday, 11 March, and entry forms can be obtained from James Verrinder by sending an email to [email protected] or on Cell: +264 81 455 4571.