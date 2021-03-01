Annual inflation increases by 2.7% in February

In February 2021, the annual inflation rate increased by 2.7% compared to 2.5% recorded in February 2020, on a monthly basis, the Namibia Statistics Agency said Thursday in a report.

The inflation rate decreased by 0.4% compared to 0.9% recorded a month earlier, mainly as a result of increases witnessed in the price levels of food and non-alcoholic beverages (from 2.8% to 5.5%); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (from -0.5% to 1.5%); communication

(from 1.4% to 3.1%); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (from 2.7% to 4.2%); health (from 2.9% to 3.9%) and miscellaneous goods and services (from 6.2% to 6.6%).

Furthermore, the Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi recorded annual inflation rate of 2.4%, while Khomas obtained 2.6% and //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke registered 3.5%.

NSA CEO and Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni, said on a monthly basis, Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa recorded 0.5%, Khomas recorded 0.2% //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke monthly inflation rate was 0.5%.

Analysis of the average retail prices for some of the basic products consumed by the households for the month of February 2021 indicate that Cake flour (2.5kg), in Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi recorded the highest price of N$46.72 while Khomas recorded the lowest price at N$41.36. For milk (1 liter), consumers in Khomas paid the lowest price at N$19.69 while the highest price was observed in Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi at N$20.86.