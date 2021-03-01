Bank Windhoek absorbs graduates who completed career training programme

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which offers graduates an 18 months on-the-job-training opportunity in preparation for permanent employment.

This year, after completing the Programme, Akwenye, Cloete, and Namoonde secured jobs at Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group.

Akwenye works between three departments: An Analyst at the Credit Risk, and Anti-Money Laundering Department, and Legal Advisor at the Legal Advisory Department.

Cloete is a Junior Software Developer at the Information Technology (IT) Department. Her role is to maintain, improve, and develop new and innovative solutions. Namoonde is stationed at the Credit Department as a Credit Risk Officer. Her responsibilities include credit portfolio analysis, creating credit dashboards, monthly reporting, and attending daily departmental requests.

Akwenye holds two bachelor’s degrees: one in Economics and Finance and the other in Corporate Law, obtained from the University of Cape Town in 2014, and the University of Pretoria in 2018. Born in Windhoek, the 28-year-old completed his articles at a local law firm before he returned to Capricorn Group in 2021.

“The GDP was an excellent experience,” said Akwenye. “The programme allows one to go through various work departments completing multiple work assignments, and this is where graduates figure out their career paths; it is a blessing not many people are afforded.”

Cloete, 23-years-old, matriculated from Dr Lemmer High School in Rehoboth. She is a holder of a Bachelor of Computer Science Degree, specialising in Software Development obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2018.

She said the GDP was terrific as it exposed her to various IT fields such as infrastructure, enterprise, core, and Internet Banking platforms. “The regular meetings were helpful as they assisted me in adapting and gaining the team’s knowledge experience and emotional support,” said Cloete.

Namoonde rotated between various departments, including Risk, Finance and Procurement, and Treasury. Born in Tsumeb, the 24-year-old holds a Bachelors in Applied Mathematics degree, obtained from the University of Pretoria in 2018. “The GDP has been an educational journey. One that has helped bridge the gap between university book smarts to real-world thinking and application,” said Namoonde.

The trio who recommended the programme to others said that they had attained their goals. Akwenye said that he reached his dream of working for his passion: commercial law. As for his plans, Akwenye aims to be proficient in commercial law areas about financial institutions and investment and development banking.

Cloete said that she obtained her goal to be fully employed as a Junior Software Developer at Capricorn Group. Namoonde said she had attained her objective of understanding quantitative methods and analysis better. “Although I had set initial goals upon entering the Programme, these happened to change along the way, and I have found myself further ahead than planned,” said Namoonde.

Bank Windhoek’s Recruitment Manager, Chantelle Reid, said: “We are proud of our three graduates, who are now fellow employees, their dedication and determination to learn, got them to this point. We wish them the best as they officially start their employment journey”. Akwenye, Cloete, and Namoonde thanked Bank Windhoek for giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This year, the revamped GDP is open to new applicants. Themed ‘Take steps to secure your future’ the requirements for applicants, who must be 30 years or younger, includes recognised undergraduate degree vetted by the Namibian Qualifications Authority with a pass rate of over 65 percent. “We are looking at graduates in Data Analytics, Business Banking, Treasury, and Human Capital amongst others. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply,” said Reid.

To apply applicants can visit careers.bankwindhoek.com.na; the deadline is Friday, 26 March 2021.