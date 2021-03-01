Select Page

Poetry sessions are now back at the Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host the first poetry session on 11 March under the bi-monthly poetry project, from 19:00hrs to 20:30hrs.

The Institut promises to bring back the voices and the synergies of the poetry sessions during the 1hr 30 minutes slot.

“It has been a year since the last poetry session in 2020 and we are back to fill the gap of poetry in the arts scene in Windhoek,” they added.

They explained that they are still finding a balance in the COVID-19 pandemic therefore, the poetry session is themed ‘Balancing the bubble’. “The session will look at how, as poets and writers of poetry, see the ‘new normal’ from our individual bubbles or confinements,” they added.

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 restrictions, session can only accommodate 40 guests.

 

