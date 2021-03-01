National youth cattle judging course and competition to commence this week

For a consecutive year, Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will offer a nationwide youth cattle judging course and competition, which aims to equip school learners between grade 9 and 11 with the necessary knowledge and assessment skills as a stepping stone to judge cattle at farm shows.

The programme, facilitated by farm animal feed producer, Feedmaster, will kick off its nationwide training sessions on Thursday, 11 March.

Although the initiative mainly focuses on Simbrah and Simmentaller cattle breeds, emphasis will be placed on the Brahman this year.

The judging course comprises, among other requirements, the cattle’s basic anatomy and composition, rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals, and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes.

Feedmaster’s Corporate Brand Specialist, Dawid Krause, said that about 80 participants would participate in the judging programme. He added that successful candidates from participating regions would advance to the national finals, which will take place at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show in Windhoek.

The selection process involves participating schools enrolling boys or girls who attend an introductory course in their respective regions. “Participants needs to know and understand the anatomy of each particular breed and be able to apply that knowledge in their assessment to pass the course,” said Krause.

Nationwide, 15 schools will participate in the Feedmaster and Bank Windhoek Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition; they are: Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Windhoek Afrikaans Private School; Windhoek Gymnasium; M&K Gertze High School; Dr. Lemmer High School; Deutsche Höhere Private School; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Etosha Secondary School; Educate Otjiwarongo; Otjiwarongo High School, Morea Outjo, and Karstveld Academy Grootfontein High School. “With COVID-19 regulations in place, all candidates will attend a prejudging course before they compete in the judging competition,” said Krause.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said the Bank understands that livestock plays a vital economic role for any country, such as food supply, source of income, and employment, agricultural traction, diversification, and sustainability.

“Thus, the Feedmaster and Bank Windhoek Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, which will teach learners more about techniques, processes, and general knowledge about cattle farming, is a step in the right direction. All the best to all participants.”

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn, pictured with the 2019 Feedmaster and Bank Windhoek National Cattle Judging Competition winner, Leonise Human and Feedmaster’s Corporate Brand Specialist, Dawid Krause.