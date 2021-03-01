One Nation Fund launches mentorship programme

The One Nation Fund (ONF) Micro-finance and Entrepreneurial Training Programme launched a mentorship programme late last month. The programme will facilitate the transfer of business knowledge, experiences and networks between 12 ONF micro-entrepreneur and 10 seasoned entrepreneurs.

ONF Chief Executive Officer, Sem Uutoni, said the organisation was established to facilitate financial inclusion, improve livelihoods and contribute to enterprise development in Namibian, because globally micro-finance is a proven concept in breaking the cycles of poverty and building resilience.

“The capital provided through the organisation constitutes a revolving fund model, which makes the fund sustainable, as each loan repayment allows ONF to extend another loan. The number of micro-entrepreneurs who are successfully paying of their loans are a strong indicator that the fund is achieving its goal of creating an inclusive economy,” added Uutoni.

The keynote speaker, Sam Shivute, at the launch focused on how crucial mentorhsip is, in building capacity and developing confidence which better positions entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses.

“Participants should continuously innovate, connect with other entrepreneurs and ensure that their businesses are in good standing with legal and regulatory frameworks and they should develop a deep sense of self awareness as this will enable them to transcend from success to greatness,” he added.

Diana Amunyela, an ONF Mentor applauded the Fund for initiating this timely and relevant event and indicated her excitement to contribute towards the growth and development of entrepreneurs, which will be a great journey.

Fredrick Shipipa a ONF Mentee said the event was very informative as he got a chance to take a sip from a deep well of wisdom from the mentors and he hopes to further refine his business.