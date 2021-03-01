144 swimmers to battle it out at national long course championships

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships will take place under strict COVID-19 regulations from Thursday, 11 until Sunday, 14 March, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the event will see a total of 144 swimmers from seven swimming clubs: Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club, who will battle it out in 84 events.

“We are delighted that we can continue with our National Championships – albeit in a slightly different format and without spectators. As a team, we are doing everything we can to ensure that COVID-19 regulations are adhered to accordingly,” said NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, who added that she is proud of the swimmers continued commitment and commend them for their fighting spirit during these challenging times.

The four-day event will not stage any ceremonies or medal presentations on the final day, in adherence to COVID-19 regulations. “Medals and trophies will be sent to the winning clubs and swimmers,” concluded McNamara.