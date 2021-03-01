German supports Namibian LGBTIQ+ rights

The German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck this week signed a funding agreement on a project tackling the discrimination against LGBTIQ+ students at institutions of tertiary education.

Beck signed the N$820,048 agreement with the Director of the local non-governmental organization ‘Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’ Beyoncé Garoes.

In its work as a civil society organization, “Rainbow Reflections of Namibia” advocates, empowers and creates a conducive environment for the LGBTIQ+ community with a focus on its youth.

The funded project aims at reducing discrimination of LGBTIQ+ students at the tertiary level of education. The establishment of student support groups at different institutions and awareness workshops will tackle discrimination and facilitate access to education for LGBTIQ+ persons by creating an inclusive environment.

“LGBTIQ+ persons have the same human rights as all other individuals, including human rights on grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. Specific action is often required in order to ensure the full enjoyment of these rights. The German Government is resolutely opposed to any form of discrimination or violence against LGBTIQ+ persons and is working to ensure equal rights for all. In this endeavour, we cooperate closely with all parties concerned, including partners in civil society, both at home and abroad,” Beck said.

The protection and promotion of human rights are key priorities for Germany. To this end, the German Federal Foreign Office provides funds for various projects supporting the protection of human rights all over the world.