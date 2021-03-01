MTC awards bursaries worth N$ 574,000 to seven needy students

Digital enabler, MTC Namibia on Tuesday awarded seven needy Namibian students with bursaries worth N$ 574,000.

The seven recipients who received the support are: Tonny Muluti, Verner Haimbili, and Gerson Kanduuombe both from the University of Namibia (UNAM), Emilia Kulutwe, and Veronika Katombela from the International University of Management (IUM), Melvin Rudolf and Kim Ashlynn McKnight from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The students are pursuing Bachelor’s Degrees in Software Development, Power Engineering, Computer Science, Chartered Accounting, and Human Resource, respectively.

Speaking at the hand-over event, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said “As the economic hardships continue to affect the less privileged, many bright students from disadvantage backgrounds are struggling to honour their tertiary educational costs, resulting in many failing to complete and obtain a university degree. And these are the students that we consider supporting.”

Ekandjo highlighted that the company still upholds its norm of provisioning to bursary recipients experiential learning opportunity, work guidance, and employment opportunities.

“Upon completion of their studies, we will absorb these students in our graduate trainee programme, with the possibility of integrating them fully to form part of the MTC workforce. This is however dependent on their performance,” concluded Ekandjo.

MTC’s Maintenance and Installation Coordinator, Dillon Musvamiri advised the recipients to be “determined, uphold positive attitude, and be hungry to learn and innovate. The world is constantly evolving, requiring us to think innovatively and be problem solvers. We thus advise you to embrace this opportunity and excel.”

The bursary announcement comes merely a week after the company, through its Rural School Project, committed to build classrooms for Omatako Primary School, in Tsumkwe. The bursary scheme, Rural School project, and MTC Namibia National Internship Program are all deliberate interventions aimed at addressing fundamental challenges experienced at different stages of the education system.

Spanning from 2011 – 2020, MTC spent a total of N$ 4.2 million in bursaries.

L-R: Ms. Monica Nehemia (MTC Chief Technology and Information Officer), Tommy Muluti, Gerson Kanduombe, Emilia Kalutwe, Melvin Rudolf, Verner Haimbili, and Tim Ekandjo (MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer).