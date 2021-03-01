It is important for HIV-positive women to get screened for cervical cancer

By Lisa Johnson

U.S. Ambassador to Namibia.

Each year on 8 March, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. This year, I am taking this opportunity to encourage women in Namibia, especially those who are HIV-positive, to get screened for cervical cancer.

Every woman who has ever been sexually active should be screened regularly starting at the age of 20, every three years if HIV-positive, and starting at the age 25, every five years if HIV-negative.

Getting screened is especially important for HIV-positive women because HIV-positive women are more than five to six times likely to develop cervical cancer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may have put off important health screenings. However, I encourage women to prioritize cervical cancer screening. This is an important screening that women should not delay.

Cervical cancer screening can save your life. When pre-cancerous cells are identified early, they can be quickly and easily treated. Getting screened is an easy, life-saving action you can take to protect your health.

On this International Women’s Day, I call on all women in Namibia to go for cervical cancer screening and to encourage their female friends and relatives to do so as well. Do it for yourself, and for those that you love.

Happy International Women’s Day!