Namibia’s N$30 commemorative banknote nominated for Banknote of the Year Award

The Bank of Namibia has announced that the N$30 commemorative bank note has been nominated among the top 20 banknotes for the International Banknote Society (IBNS) 2020 Banknote of the Year Award.

The IBNS Banknote of the Year award is an initiative of the IBNS to recognize an exceptional banknote issued each year.

IBNS Members can nominate a Banknote for the award by contacting the Banknote of the Year Co-ordinator at [email protected]

The IBNS rules for eligible banknotes include, that banknotes must have been issued to the public for the first time during the year of the award. The banknote must have artistic merit and/or innovative security features, and be in general circulation.

The winner will be decided by a vote of the IBNS, who will consider the artistic merit, design, use of colour, contrast, balance and security feature of each nomination and the winner will be announced at the first IBNS Board meeting of the year.