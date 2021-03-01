Select Page

Namibia’s N$30 commemorative banknote nominated for Banknote of the Year Award

Posted by | Mar 5, 2021 |

Namibia’s N$30 commemorative banknote nominated for Banknote of the Year Award

The Bank of Namibia has announced that the N$30 commemorative bank note has been nominated among the top 20 banknotes for the International Banknote Society (IBNS) 2020 Banknote of the Year Award.

The IBNS Banknote of the Year award is an initiative of the IBNS to recognize an exceptional banknote issued each year.

IBNS Members can nominate a Banknote for the award by contacting the Banknote of the Year Co-ordinator at [email protected]

The IBNS rules for eligible banknotes include, that banknotes must have been issued to the public for the first time during the year of the award. The banknote must have artistic merit and/or innovative security features, and be in general circulation.

The winner will be decided by a vote of the IBNS, who will consider the artistic merit, design, use of colour, contrast, balance and security feature of each nomination and the winner will be announced at the first IBNS Board meeting of the year.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Dr. Fox off to Germany

Dr. Fox off to Germany

10 June 2016

August fuel prices remain unchanged

August fuel prices remain unchanged

2 August 2019

Caboz scoops GE Energy & Infrastructure Award

Caboz scoops GE Energy & Infrastructure Award

21 October 2016

Zeraeua Traditional Authority rallies behind proposed National Genocide Remembrance Day

Zeraeua Traditional Authority rallies behind proposed National Genocide Remembrance Day

16 February 2021