Women and youth loan scheme selfie competition first round winners announced

Agricultural lender, Agribank, recently announced the winners in the first round of the Bank’s women and youth loan scheme Facebook selfie competition.

Hileni Namwandi (26) from Omuntele in Oshikoto region scooped the first prize of a N$10,000 voucher. Namwandi farms with chicken and pigs and started a garden where she grows spinach and tomatoes. She plans to buy seeds and other production inputs with her prize money.

Peneyambeko Ndapandula Nghifikwa (29) from Windhoek who received N$5,000 has always dreamt of becoming a successful farmer. She currently runs two small poultry productions, one at her village of Okelemba in northern Namibia and another in Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement. Nghifikwa plans to buy more feed and drinkers for her poultry project as well as some material for the chicken coops.

Teopolina Uukunde Taukeni (30) from Omungwelume in the Ohangwena region received N$3,000 as the second runner up. Taukeni started a backyard garden to feed her family and grows spinach, tomatoes, beetroot, watermelon, sweet melon, eggplants, cucumber, pumpkins, lettuce and butternuts. She plans to buy shade nets with her prize money.

According to Agribank, the competition started in October 2020 and runs until the end of April this year.

The competition aims to raise awareness about women and youth in agriculture and how their needs are fulfilled by the bank’s products and services throughout all seasons.

The competition is applicable to women of all ages with a minimum of 18 years and youth agricultural entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 years as well as agricultural professionals of all ages.

Eligible participants are required to take agricultural selfies while in full production, working in their fields or garden, feeding or heading their livestock, vaccinating or marketing their produce among other things.

The participants are then required to upload those selfies with a brief description on their timelines and tag the Agribank Facebook page, before they invite their friends to like, comment and share their posts.

Top three selfies that will generate more engagements are declared winners.