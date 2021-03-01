Falling Walls Lab Namibia seeks groundbreaking research, business models from applicants

Talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines with groundbreaking research, business models and initiatives are being invited to apply for the Falling Walls Lab Namibia initiative.

The Falling Walls Lab Namibia is hosted by the German Academic Exchange Service and will take place on 30 September, 16:00, at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Selected participants for the Lab are given the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition and present their work to peers, a high-calibre jury of experts from academia and business, and the general public, competing to win a trip to the global Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin, Germany, on 8 November 2021 and a ticket to the Falling Walls Conference.

At the global finals, 100 finalists from all over the world compete to become the Breakthrough Winner in the Emerging Talents category of Falling Walls, taking home the title and prize money, and receiving the opportunity to pitch their idea once again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference.

The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to provide a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students, researchers, and early-career professionals with a world-class platform that helps them drive their innovations, develops their communication skills, and connects them with each other, creating a global network and impactful and sustainable community of innovators and change-makers.

The initiative Lab is organised by the Falling Walls Foundation and generously funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Berlin-Senate, Google, and Huawei.

It is supported by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).