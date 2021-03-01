Select Page

Falling Walls Lab Namibia seeks groundbreaking research, business models from applicants

Posted by | Mar 5, 2021 |

Falling Walls Lab Namibia seeks groundbreaking research, business models from applicants

Talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines with groundbreaking research, business models and initiatives are being invited to apply for the Falling Walls Lab Namibia initiative.

The Falling Walls Lab Namibia is hosted by the German Academic Exchange Service and will take place on 30 September, 16:00, at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Selected participants for the Lab are given the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition and present their work to peers, a high-calibre jury of experts from academia and business, and the general public, competing to win a trip to the global Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin, Germany, on 8 November 2021 and a ticket to the Falling Walls Conference.

At the global finals, 100 finalists from all over the world compete to become the Breakthrough Winner in the Emerging Talents category of Falling Walls, taking home the title and prize money, and receiving the opportunity to pitch their idea once again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference.

The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to provide a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students, researchers, and early-career professionals with a world-class platform that helps them drive their innovations, develops their communication skills, and connects them with each other, creating a global network and impactful and sustainable community of innovators and change-makers.

The initiative Lab is organised by the Falling Walls Foundation and generously funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Berlin-Senate, Google, and Huawei.

It is supported by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

Applications for the Namibian Lab can be submitted online via www.falling-walls.com/lab/apply until 30 June.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Local digital app set to promote education for children at grassroots level

Local digital app set to promote education for children at grassroots level

23 March 2020

Labour Force Survey data shows unemployment rate of 34.5%

Labour Force Survey data shows unemployment rate of 34.5%

26 June 2017

Students off to Germany for a 12 week stay

Students off to Germany for a 12 week stay

25 November 2016

Off to UN HQ for insider training

Off to UN HQ for insider training

9 September 2016