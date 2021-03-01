City of Windhoek settles colossal NamPower debt

The Mayor of Windhoek, His Worship Dr. Job Amupanda, this week announced that all their arrears with NamPower have been settled and the current balance, on 02 March, stands at zero.

Amupanda said the shortage of cash flow in the past resulted in the municipality owing NamPower N$268 million as at 27 January 2020 when the parties entered into a formal settlement agreement with the City committed to repay their arrears by 1 March 2021.

“It is prudent for us, the City of Windhoek to inform our residents about the state of payments to our bulk service providers as there has been a lot of information floating around the media,” said Amupanda.

For the payment plan for NamWater Amupanda said they have had an agreement with NamWater since November 2020, whereby their payment period was extended for 30 days to 45 day and they have not defaulted on this arrangement as the next payment is scheduled for 15 March 2021.

“We have not been spared by the negative impact of COVID-19, and our debts outstanding has drastically increased by N$150 million since the state of emergency was first announce in March 2020, therefore we could not disconnect services for our residents as per instructions by our line ministry,” he explained.

Furthermore, he said their cash flow is still under severe constraints and as part of their Credit Control Policy they will continue to employ all effects including disconnection of services, to ensure that they are able to continue supplying municipal services uninterrupted.

“We endeavour to make Windhoek a better place to live in for all residents, I am encouraging our residents, private and public sectors to continue honouring their payments timely for the services consumed. If you can bring your part, we will surely bring our part to provide the required municipal services a per our mandate,” concluded Amupanda.