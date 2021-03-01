Select Page

External funding to combat malaria shrinking, domestic resources needed – official

Mar 4, 2021

Malaria continues to cause suffering to many of the communities especially, in the north and northeastern parts of the country, the Minister of Health and Social Services said this week.

Dr. Shangula on the occasion of the 2021 National Management Development Forum said the country needs to continue improving on indoor residual spraying.

“We must work towards the ambitious goal to eliminate Malaria by 2023, according to the Elimination 8, with the support of their partners,” he said.

According to Shangula, given this mammoth task, more domestic resources are needed to meet the task at hand, as external funding are shrinking.

“Apart from our annual indoor residual spraying, the strong focus should also be on disrupting cross-border transmission and rigorous community mobilization,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shangula said Namibia’s ultimate objective is to protect 1.9 million Namibians who are at risk of contracting malaria.

 

