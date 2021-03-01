TransNamib introduces new train operations system

TransNamib developed a Transportation Management System to increase its visibility freight by rail movement and ultimately increase the company’s operational efficiency.

According to TransNamib, the new system has already started to reduce the company’s costs of operations, as the outdated system included many manual processes which included the operations department running high costs on telephone calls that had to be made to ensure the movement of the freight.

“On the new system, information is captured per section of the railway line, so once the train is loaded you will be able to see what has been loaded at the last section or station. This system brings the company closer to real time visibility for its train operations which will allow TransNamib to improve service delivery and manage rolling stock better.”

TransNamib is currently working on Phase 2 of the project which will also allow customers access and interact with the system and it is expected to yield numerous benefits including standardised processes and data across all depots support complete, in a stable, user friendly with end-to-end visibility.

According to the company’s Technology and Innovation executive, Logan Fransman, digitisation and streamlining of processes is the future.

“Our main objective is making the adoption and use of digital technology as advantageous and as easy as possible. It is a competitive necessity and game-changer that requires constant improvements for customer and user experience and functionality,” Fransman said.

TransNamib’s Technology and Innovation department has for the past two years been working on the development of the Transportation Management System to replace the TRACCS legacy system.